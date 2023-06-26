A warning has been issued by The Boot Inn and The Nothe Tavern pubs, in Weymouth, Dorset, after Roscoe the dog was fatally bitten by an adder in a park on Monday.

Pet owners are urged to keep their dogs on leads when walking around the gardens and stay away from long grass, where adders are known to lurk.

There are three species of snake found in the UK: grass snakes, adders and smooth snakes. Of these, only the adder is venomous and a danger to dogs.

Adders are generally more active in the spring and early summer having just come out of hibernation, and their venom is more potent.

The adder is grey in colour and has a dark zig-zag pattern down its back, and a red eye.

If you believe your dog may have been bitten by an adder, experts advise you to speak to a vet immediately.

Roscoe - owned by the landlord of The Boot Inn - was bitten on the nose by an adder earlier this week whilst being walked by her owner in Nothe Gardens, and fell ill later that day.

"Just to give everybody a heads up, there are adders at The Nothe Gardens," the pub said on Facebook.

"Unfortunately we lost our lovely Roscoe on Monday due to an adder bite."

Another social media post from The Nothe Tavern - which is located near the gardens - has been shared more than 800 times.

"To all doggie owners who walk their dogs in the Nothe Gardens: please be advised that there are adders in the gardens," it wrote.

"A dog was bitten and passed away on Monday."

Manager Sonia Boarato told the Dorset Echo that Roscoe's death was 'heartbreaking'.

"The landlord called us because we have got a dog ourselves, a labrador, and I walk him in Nothe Gardens and he called out of concern," she said.

"I just want to let as many people know as possible.

"He was walking her on Monday and he thinks an adder has bit [Roscoe] on the nose and the poor dog managed to get home but was very ill and passed away. It is heartbreaking.

"With our labrador, we have him on a lead in the gardens and there are signs there saying have your dog on leads, but in the quieter periods you might not."

Ms Boarato suggested that signs should be put up in Nothe Gardens to warn dog owners of the presence of adders in the grass.