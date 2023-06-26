Gwent Police said the body of a man was found in the River Usk in Newport at around 6.15pm on Sunday.

"Formal identification has taken place and the man was identified as Tom Moreton, 19, from Cwmbran who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Sunday, June 25," a spokesperson for the force said.

"His next of kin have been informed."

The police spokesperson added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

A police helicopter was called out on Sunday afternoon as part of the search efforts to find Mr Morton.