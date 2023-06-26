The business, which is at the head of its field in offering a range of environmental services, is sponsor of the College or University of the Year award.

Daniel Evans, GPT Environmental's business development director, said: "We offer a range of environmental services, specialising in pollution control.

"We have sponsored other awards run by LocaliQ in the past and they have always been excellent events. We wanted to sponsor the education awards as we feel it covers such an important and vital sector.

"We believe it is of great importance for businesses such as ours to support awards for excellence, in particular these ones, as they cover schools and education.

"These awards not only highlight excellence in our schools and the education delivered but shines a strong light of specific areas which may in other ways be overlooked.

"Education is a sector which rarely gives extrinsic rewards. It is an area where the staff who work within the sector are more deserving of rewards than most. By sponsoring these awards, we hope to play a small part in giving our educators the recognition they deserve for their tireless hard work."

Daniel explained his own educational journey which has led him to his current role at GPT Environmental.

He said: "Education is extremely important to society, whether that be academic or vocational forms of education.

"I went to university straight from school and went on to gain a postgraduate degree in law, despite this not being directly related to the industry I now work in, the skills that further education helped me develop are indispensable in my day to day work life."

And commenting on the range of skills contained within the colleagues at GPT Environmental Daniel said: "Within our company we have staff with a broad range of education backgrounds.

"We utilise apprenticeship schemes for some of our field staff, other field staff come to us with little formal education and undergo vocational training courses with us to help them develop; and our consultancy team are all degree level qualified.

"Having such a broad range of backgrounds working together is essential in us being able to deliver a diverse range of services."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards are: School of the Year; Above and Beyond Award; Private or Independent School of the Year; Teaching Assistant of the Year; Class of the Year; College or University of the Year; Early Years Education Award; Lifetime Achievement Award; Head Teacher of the Year; Primary Teacher of the Year; Secondary Teacher of the Year; Support Worker of the Year; Secondary School of the Year; Primary School of the Year.

The awards ceremony is being held on Wednesday, June 28 at Chepstow Racecourse, when all the winners will be announced.