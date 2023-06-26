After weeks of hot and dry weather, with temperatures reaching 26°C across Newport on Sunday, things look set to change with cooler weather on its way.

The Met Office has forecast changeable weather from tomorrow, as temperatures drop to a minimum of 16 degrees overnight with rain and drizzle expected.

The weather companies forecast for tomorrow is a murky day with cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavy at times across the hills. Breezy along exposed coasts and across the north. Feeling humid. Maximum temperature 20 °C

Met Office (Image: Met Office)

Hot weather spell set to come to an end, as rain expected across Gwent. Picture: Met Office

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is set to be cloudy with heavy rain expected. Wednesday will start cloudy with rain and showers. Maximum temperature 21°C

It is looking to be drier with temperatures reaching 20°C on Thursday with some sunny spells and further showers, while Friday heavy rain is forecast.

The weekend is looking a lot different from last weekend with temperatures around 19 degrees, heavy rain is forecast for Saturday while Sunday is looking dry and cloudy.

The hot and dry weather we have all been enjoying is set to come to an end for the next two weeks.

The Met Office predict in their long-range weather forecasts that there will be a greater risk of thunderstorms with temperatures set to be above average.

From Monday, July 10 to Monday, July 24 the Met Office report that showers remain possible, with a risk of rain.