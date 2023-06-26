The mother-of-two went missing while on a dog walk by the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters off at school on January 27, 2023.

Her body was found and recovered from the River Wyre near to where she went missing on February 19, 2023.

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell attended the inquest along with her parents and sister.

Nicola Bulley's cause of death confirmed

Today, the inquest into Nicola Bulley's death revealed her cause of death to be drowning with the coroner revealing she was alive when she entered the water.

Mark Williams-Thomas, who works for Newsquest, is attending the inquest and is providing updates via Twitter.

He has explained that a watery fluid was found in Nicola Bulley's stomach and lungs while dirt was found in her throat.

The inquest into Nicola Bulley's death began today at County Hall in Preston, Lancashire (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Nicola Bulley's lungs were both enlarged and there was no injury to her neck or any fractures to the remainder of her body.

The inquest has also revealed that there was no third-party involvement and that the pathology shows Nicola Bulley had no consumed alcohol in her body.

Nicola Bulley was identified by her dental records after her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 2023.

The inquest began at the County Hall, Preston, before Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire on Monday, June 26 and is expected to last two days.