Tom Moreton was remembered as a "fun loving and kind young man" and a much-loved member of Croesyceiliog AFC.

The 19-year-old, from Cwmbran, had last been seen at around 2am on Sunday in Newport city centre.

Later that day, police published a missing persons appeal after the force had been notified of his disappearance.

Tragically, Mr Moreton was found dead in the River Usk in the city that evening.

His football club posted a statement paying tribute to Mr Moreton on Monday, along with the message "Forever 19".

"This is for sure a post we never thought we would have to, or never wanted to make," Croesyceiliog AFC said.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to confirm our player who went missing over the weekend Tom Moreton, has been found and has sadly passed away.

"Tom was a fun loving and kind young man, he made all of us laugh with his humour and his quick comebacks.

"Tom was also a very talented player and he will forever be missed and loved by the Players, Management and Committee members of Croesyceiliog AFC.

"Our support and love goes out to Tom's family, friends, and every single person affected at this time.

"We are always here if anybody needs to talk. Rest easy, Tom."

The club has also announced arrangements for floral tributes to Mr Moreton.

"In agreement with Tom's family, if anyone wishes to come and lay flowers at our home ground at Woodland Road for Tom, you are welcome to do so," the club said.

"We will be there from 6pm tonight but if people want to lay flowers earlier please use the area by the halfway line on the pitch."

Other football clubs from Gwent and further afield offered their messages of support and condolence.

Lucas Cwmbran AFC said: "Very sorry to hear about this and we send our deepest condolences to the club and his family."

Caerleon AFC said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Tom’s family, friends and compatriots at Croesyceiliog AFC."

A message from Llantwit Major AFC read: "Sending our love and support to everyone at the club at this tough time."

Newport Civil Service FC and Hereford Lads Club FC both said their thoughts were with Mr Moreton's family, friends and the club.

On Monday, Gwent Police said Mr Moreton's next of kin had been informed, and his death was not being treated as suspicious.