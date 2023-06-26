A raid was carried out at a house in Railway Street in the town at around 6.40pm on Friday, June 23.

Gwent Police had received a report of a disturbance at the property.

Officers attended along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution.

In a video from an eyewitness (below) you can see police surround the entrance to the house.

A shout of "armed police" is heard before they enter the property.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested under suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and theft.

He remains in police custody.