Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were out in force. This is just a small selection of the pictures they shared with us from the day

One of the parades at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Ray Saysell

The Red Arrows flying over Newport as part of Armed Forces Day. Picture: Paul Morris

One of the displays at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Jamie Morgan

On the riverfront at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Richard Davies

Marching through the city centre on Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Jeremy Vaughan

Marching through the city centre on Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Ray Saysell