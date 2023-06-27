NEWPORT was buzzing on Armed Forces Day with parades, displays and a fly past making up some of the action.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were out in force. This is just a small selection of the pictures they shared with us from the day and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
One of the parades at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Ray Saysell
The Red Arrows flying over Newport as part of Armed Forces Day. Picture: Paul Morris
One of the displays at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Jamie Morgan
On the riverfront at Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Richard Davies
Marching through the city centre on Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Jeremy Vaughan
Marching through the city centre on Armed Forces Day in Newport. Picture: Ray Saysell
