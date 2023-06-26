Shane Barnett, aged 48, was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Sunday, May 7.

Extensive efforts have been carried out to locate Shane but there have been no confirmed sightings since he was seen on Allensbank Road, close to the hospital, at around 12.30pm that day.

No his mum, Diane Bush, has made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

She said: “If anyone knows where he is, please let us know. If Shane sees this message, can he do the same; just let us know he is ok. If he doesn't want to come home that's fine, just let us know he's ok.”

Shane Barnett

A photograph of Shane in younger days is being released in the hope that it will lead to old friends and former associates coming forward who might have information that could help in the search for Shane.

Shane is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short, light grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey North Face t-shirt, a black jacket, green cargo trousers, black trainers, and a black rucksack.

He is known to live a transient lifestyle and could possibly be living in a tent. He has links to Swansea and has also previously lived in the Roath area of Cardiff.

Anyone who may have seen Shane, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300147308.