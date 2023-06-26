POLICE have confirmed a missing teenager from Abercarn has been found.
Thierry Price was reported as missing last week - he had last been seen on Tuesday, June 20.
On Monday, Gwent Police issued an update to confirm the 17-year-old had been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
