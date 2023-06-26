Police said one car was involved in the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 23A (Magor) at around 8am.

CCTV images showed traffic officers attending the scene and a dark coloured car appearing to face the wrong way in the right-hand lane.

Amid reports of debris on the carriageway, two lanes of the M4 eastbound were closed for a short time for the incident to be cleared.

Congestion trailed back to the Brynglas Tunnels but had cleared by 10am.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, near Junction 23, heading east, at around 8am on Monday, June 26.

"The collision involved one car and no injuries were reported."