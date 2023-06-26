Newport paedophile Gareth Huxtable, 32, watched films of young girls being raped, prosecutor Gareth James told the city’s crown court.

The victims were aged between two and 10 years old, he said, with some “restrained and bound with rope”.

Officers also found that Huxtable had downloaded an extreme pornographic image of a woman performing a sex act that involved a dog.

The defendant, of Hargreaves Drive, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The offences date back to December 21, 2021.

Huxtable had 241 category A images, depicting the most serious kind of child abuse, which were made up of 228 moving images and 13 stills.

There were 85 category B images, made up of 78 moving images and seven stills and 228 category C images, made up of 45 moving images and 183 stills.

After being arrested, Huxtable displayed a “mix of relief and remorse” and was tearful in his police interview.

Mr James said the defendant was a man of previous “unblemished character” with no convictions to his name.

Heath Edwards representing Huxtable said his client had suffered from a “childhood trauma” and is autistic.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “The images were of young girls aged between two and 10 years of age.

“The search history showed that you had looked for this filth.

“Behind each image is a real child and real abuse taking place.”

Huxtable was jailed for 10 months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The defendant will have to complete the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2033.

Huxtable must pay £420 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.