Gwent Police received a report of a house fire in Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, at around 2.30am on Sunday, April 30.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate following a joint investigation by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, whose firefighters also attended, and the police.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and treated two people – a 26-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy – for minor injuries.

The boy later attended hospital as a precaution.

Investigating officers would like to speak to two people who were seen in Greenhill Place at the time of the fire.

The pair then reportedly left the area on foot in the direction of Hamman Place before they got into a dark coloured car and are believed to have headed in the direction of Bargoed.

Help Gwent Police investigate deliberate Gelligaer house fire

"Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2300138393," a police spokesperson said.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."