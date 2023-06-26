That’s what nursery teacher of Maindee Primary Katie Thomas did when Prince William visited the school as part of his vision to tackle homelessness in the area.

The Prince was in Newport today, June 26, as part of the launch of Homewards.

The programme looks to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended in a five-year program that will build “unprecedented partnerships” and make £500,000 of seed funding available to the cause.

Prince William in Newport today (Image: Newsquest)

As part of the launch, the Prince came to Maindee Primary, on the city’s Rodney Road, confidently strolling into the school led by headteacher Jo Cueto.

The Prince’s first port of call was to sit down with Liz Lawrence and partners.

Ms Lawrence, who is one of the heads of the Homewards project, chaired a discussion where the Prince emphasised the importance of collaboration and how to push the project forward.

The Prince confidently stepped into Maindee Primary in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

The Prince discussing the project with partners (Image: Newsquest)

Next the Prince swiftly moved to another discussion, this time chaired by an entirely different character – Geri Halliwell-Turner formerly of the Spice Girls.

Ms Halliwell-Turner is one of the patrons of the project and was invited to add her expertise in her work helping vulnerable women and children.

It was here the Prince also got to speak to Professor Peter Mackie, of Cardiff University and a member of Homewards National Expert Panel.

Geri Halliwell-Turner at the launch (Image: Newsquest)

After this, it all got a bit fun, when the Prince got to meet the pupils of Maindee.

Set at long tables in the hall, the Prince sat with children who showed His Highness their artwork.

One of the keys of visiting the school was the Prince trying to promote early intervention on the road to homelessness, and it was here the Prince got to walk around and really speak to staff and pupils, discussing everything from the project to football, family and home.

It was also here the Prince got photo bombed! A media scrum ensued when nursery teacher Katie Thomas walked up next to the Prince and pulled out her phone in that ever more common stance prepped for a selfie.

Wedged between the Prince and Geri, Ms Thomas snapped away. Afterwards she said she was surprised how accommodating William was.

“He was a bit shocked to have the photo,” said Ms Thomas, “but it was no problem at all.”

Ms Thomas described how William really was Prince charming, happily engaging with the pupils.

“He was lovely,” said Ms Thomas, “talking about the girls going to comprehensive school, and about how it is having kids.”

Katie Thomas in that selfie with the Prince and Geri (Image: Katie Thomas)

Watch the video below as Prince William comes to Maindee Primary in Newport

The Prince and Geri speaking to Maindee Primary pupils (Image: Newsquest)

It was a consistent theme from everyone, how approachable the Prince was.

Martine Smith, community focus manager for Newport, who spoke to the Prince about Homewards, described the Prince as “lovable”, while Charlotte Percival, complex needs service manager GDAS, said of the Prince: “He has a presence about him and knowing that he is here to promote the discourse and his passion for it, it was wonderful to hear him talk.

“He listened and responded and asked questions it is very exciting what is underway.”

And that’s what the day was about, what is underway, with Newport in line to receive half a million pounds of funding as well as unprecedented support from the Royal Foundation.

Head of Maindee Ms Cueto said of the visit: “It was incredibly exciting for the school and Newport.”

Asked on whether the project could work, she answered: “Absolutely. With the spotlight on partnership and raising awareness and the Royal Foundation supporting us.”

Charlotte Percival, complex needs service manager GDAS, Martine Smith, community focus manager for Newport, and nursery teacher Katie Thomas (centre) all said the Prince was willing to listen (Image: Newsquest)

It was a sentiment backed up by Beverley Owen, chief executive of Newport City Council and Councillor James Clarke, Cabinet member for housing.

Ms Owen said the Prince was open to ideas, saying: “Today was very inspiring. Clearly the Prince is here to help build a platform. He’s very passionate, very knowledgeable and willing to listen and take on board what we were saying.

Cllr Clarke added: “This about putting a spotlight on the issue. It's a five-year plan so it's not a quick fix. But the Prince is very willing to listen to Newport’s issues. This will make a difference.”