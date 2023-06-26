The 31 new speed cameras were installed as part of the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership, GoSafe with the help of the Highways Authorities.

GoSafe is comprised of 22 Unitary authorities in Wales; Gwent, South Wales, North Wales and Powys Police Forces; and the Welsh Government.

The partnership also works closely with the NPHS and Fire Services in Wales.

The aim of the partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

Our most successful cameras are those which capture 0 offences.



We want to make Welsh roads safer and 0 offences in a site means our enforcement is working.

Part of the scheme is to enforce all types of safety cameras - including fixed speed cameras, red light cameras, average speed cameras and mobile enforcement cameras.

South Wales Police host the Central Ticket Office who administer offences from these schemes across Mid & South Wales.

Location of the new speed cameras in South Wales

As part of the GoSafe partnership, 31 new speed cameras have now been installed across south Wales and from today (Monday, June 26) were made live and have begun processing offences.

These cameras include a mixture of speed cameras and ‘speed on green’ cameras at traffic lights.

These multi-functional cameras have the ability to capture both red light and speeding offences.

The locations of the new speed cameras are:

A48 SDR - WB (Speed)

A4061 - Baglan Street (Speed)

A470 - Northern Avenue (Speed)

A48 - Western Avenue (Speed on Green)

Peniel Green Road (Speed)

Pentwyn Road (Speed)

A48 SDR - EB (Speed)

A472 - Pontypool (Speed)

A4102 - Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil (Speed)

Cemetery Road, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff (Speed)

A470 - Manor Way (Speed on Green)

Gors Avenue (Speed)

Carmarthen Road - Hall Street (Speed)

Mumbles Road, Blackpill (Speed)

Llangyfelach Road - New Road (Speed)

Llangyfelach Road - Parkhill Road (Speed)

Pantmawr Road/Northern Avenue (Speed on Green)

Fitzalan Place (Speed on Green)

Newport Road/Claremont Avenue (Speed on Green)

Wellington Street - Wells Street (Speed)

Rhiwbina Hill (Speed)

Circle Way West - Ael Y Bryn (Speed)

Dyfatty Street (Speed on Green)

Ravenhill Road - Carmarthen Road (Speed on Green)

Carmarthen Road (near Wicks) (Speed)

Rhyd Y Penau Road (Speed)

B4295 - Swansea Road, Waunarlwydd (Speed)

Carmarthen Road (near Cave Street) (Speed)

Carmarthen Road - Station Road (Speed on Green)

Carmarthen Road - Ravenhill Road (Speed on Green)

Gors Avenue (Speed)

20mph limits are being introduced in areas across Wales where people live, work, learn, and play from 17th September 2023.

These new speed cameras come just months before speed limits on residential roads across Wales are reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

The Welsh Government passed the law to alter the default speed limit in July 2022 and the change will be introduced on September 17, 2023.

A GoSafe spokesperson said: "Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads.

"These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit."