Fresh from their performance at Glastonbury on the weekend, the Foo Fighters have today announced they will be going on a "monumental" UK Tour in 2024.
The popular rock n' roll band will be playing six stadium dates across the UK in June 2024 as part of their 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour including at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Principality Stadium on June 25, 2024, with tickets to the concert going on sale from tomorrow.
Croeso @foofighters 👏 https://t.co/US5Y3iwZcW— Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) June 27, 2023
Fans across the UK were left wanting more following the band's appearance at Glastonbury on Friday with the performance described as "a set that shows Foo Fighters have recaptured their very essence".
The tour also comes off the back of the release of the bands 11th album, But Here We Are, which smashed into the UK charts at #1, the sixth Foo Fighters album to do so.
Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 dates
The Foo Fighters will be performing six "monumental" stadium shows in the UK as part of their Everything or Nothing at All tour in 2024:
- Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Machester - June 13, 2024
- Hampden Stadium, Glasgow - June 17, 2024
- London Stadium, London - June 20, 2024
- London Stadium, London - June 22, 2024
- Principality Stadium - June 25, 2024
- Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham - June 27, 2024
How to get tickets to see Foo Fighters in Cardiff
Tickets for the newly announced Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30 at 9am.
To get tickets to the Foo Fighters show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff head to the Foo Fighters website or GigsandTours.com.
Pre-sale tickets will also be available for the Foo Fighters UK shows, going on sale tomorrow at 9am.
For pre-sale ticket information visit GigsandTours.com.
Support acts for the Foo Fighters UK tour shows
The Foo Fighters will be joined by bands including Wet Leg and the Himalayas on their UK Tour in 2024.
The Foo Fighters support acts will be:
- Manchester - Wet Leg will be the main support, with Loose Articles to open the show
- Glasgow - Courtney Barnett will be the main support act, with Honeyblood to open
- London (June 20) - Wet Leg will be the main support, with Shame to open
- London (June 22) - Courtney Barnett as the main support, with Hot Milk to open
- Cardiff - Wet Leg will be the main support, with Himalayas to open
- Birmingham - Courtney Barnett as the main support, with Hot Milk to open
For full details of the Foo Fighters 'Everything or Nothing at All' UK Tour visit the band's website.
