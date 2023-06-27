So, keen to keep my promises, I arrived to help set up camp in Pontypool uncertain about what I’d let myself in for!

The concept is simple – each team keeps its baton moving round the park for the full 24 hours, from 11am on Saturday until 11am on Sunday morning. But there’s much more to it than that. Teams raise money for Cancer Research UK, with over £65,000 raised so far this year by more than 20 teams.

But Relay for Life is about much more than raising money for such a great cause. It’s a real community event full of hope, love and friendship. It’s full of personal stories about the battle with cancer, with survivors paid tribute to, loved ones remembered and a real determination to overcome.

Huge credit has to go to the organising committee for creating something so special.

Of course, they have the benefit of the setting in our beautiful park, overlooking the home of the greatest rugby club in the world. But parts of the event like the Candle of Hope Ceremony and the night-time lighting of candles in remembrance strike just the right balance between paying tribute and maintaining hope.

People of all ages are involved, including the fantastic Youth Committee. The stalls in the park helped create a great atmosphere, with teams and their supporters entertained by SW20 Radio, local BGT star Travis George and Torfaen Male Choir. Then when the sun went down, we were kept going during the darkest hours by a silent disco. I was even told off by a team-mate for dad dancing to Taylor Swift – thankfully I don’t think there is any footage of that lap!

My team kept each other going with bad jokes as well as pizza from Panteg Pizza Co. We made the fundraising target I’d set, which meant some added colours in my hair as I’d promised a donor! Thanks especially to Gaynor James for her fundraising efforts for the team, and to all those who donated – to any of the teams.

Thanks also to the South Wales Argus for excellent coverage of the event.

We may have been exhausted – my step counter was on 70,000 steps by the end. But we’ll all be back next year, to raise more money for Cancer Research UK, to enjoy the atmosphere, to remember loved ones and to pay tribute to those who’ve fought cancer.