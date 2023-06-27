Capaldi was due to play at the racecourse on Saturday as part of a weekend packed of concerts from June 30 to July 2 – including Lionel Richie and George Ezra.

The Scottish born singer recently cancelled three weeks of shows in the run up to his performance at Glastonbury to rest up.

Tickets for the concert at Chepstow Racecourse were unavailable, prior to today’s announcement as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Chepstow Racecourse removed all sales of remaining tickets.

Now, the concert at the Racecourse has been cancelled, after he was left almost unable to sing at the end of his Glastonbury set on Saturday.

Midway through his set, his voice began to noticeably falter after he struggled to sing his most famous song Someone You Loved.

Capaldi wasn’t singing, and was visibly effected by tics, but his silence was filled as the singer was helped along by the crowd in a heartwarming display, as they belted out his number 1 hit single.

The 26-year-old has previously spoken about having Tourette syndrome and anxiety, in a recent Netflix documentary.

In the documentary, the spoke of having panic attacks which feel “like I’m going insane, completely disconnected from reality”

Now the singer has announced this morning that he will be taking a breaking from touring for the foreseeable future meaning his gig at Chepstow Racecourse is not going ahead.

In a statement Capaldi said: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterward. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I am very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I am still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend more time getting my mental health and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank all my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals, and all of you who have been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than even.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can, all my love always.”