The Scottish singer/songwriter struggled through his set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on the weekend, as he steadily lost his voice.

His future shows already looked in doubt after he revealed, following his set at Glastonbury, he planned to take some more time off.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he is taking a break from touring for the "foreseeable future"





Taking to social media this morning, Capaldi said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possible can.

“All my love, always, Lewis x.”

How to get a refund for Lewis Capaldi tickets

Lewis Capaldi already had a number of dates booked in for 2023 including headlining the upcoming Reading Festival.

Have you booked a ticket to see Lewis Capaldi - see how to get a refund. (Image: PA)

All tickets were available through the Ticketmaster website.

Ticketmaster said when it comes to cancellations, tickets will automatically be refunded.

The Ticketmaster website says: "If an event is cancelled altogether, we'll usually just refund your tickets automatically.

"We refund the face value for each ticket, and you'll see a credit onto your card after we've emailed you about the cancellation with a timescale.

"You can check if your event has been altered/cancelled on our Event Status Updates page."