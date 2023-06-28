The pair will continue a jam-packed summer of music for south Wales which has already seen visits from big-names including Harry Styles, Beyonce and Coldplay.

Live at Chepstow 2023 has had to be changed slightly following Lewis Capaldi's announcement on Tuesday (June 27) where he revealed he would be cancelling all his shows and will stop touring for the "foreseeable future" due to his tourettes and mental health.

But the event organiser has confirmed Lionel Richie and George Ezra will still be performing and concert-goers are in for a real treat this weekend.

With the event only days away, here's all you need to know about Live at Chepstow this weekend.

Who's performing at Live at Chepstow 2023?





Lionel Richie and George Ezra will be the two main headline performers at Live at Chepstow 2023.

Lewis Capaldi was set to perform as the third headliner, with Sigrid as his support act, on Saturday, July 1.

However, he has announced he will not be touring for the "foreseeable future" as he struggles with his tourettes, meaning all his scheduled gigs for 2023 have now been cancelled - including his performance at Chepstow.

This means the entire Saturday concert, including Sigrid's performance will be cancelled.

Event organisers said concert-goers who had already purchased a ticket to see Capaldi in Chepstow will be contacted shortly regarding a refund.

But organsiers did confirm the Lionel Richie and George Ezra shows were going ahead as planned.

Lionel Richie will perform at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday, June 30. (Image: PA)

Friday, June 30

The line-up for Friday's concert will be:

Lionel Richie

Sugababes

Gabrielle

Kevin Davy White

Saturday, July 1 (cancelled)

The line-up for the Saturday show was due to be:

Lewis Capaldi

Sigrid

David Kushner

Sunday, July 2

Sunday's line-up consists of:

George Ezra

Cat Burns

The Big Moon

Kingfishr

Are tickets still available for Live at Chepstow 2023?





Tickets are still available (at the time of publication) for both the Lionel Richie and George Ezra shows on Friday, June 30 and Sunday, July 2.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets range in price from £49.95 to £111.

Live at Chepstow 2023 performance times

For both the Lionel Richie (Friday, June 30) and Geroge Ezra (Sunday, July 2) shows general Admission, VIP and Accessible gates will open at 4pm.

The entertainment is expected to start around 6pm and finish by 11pm.

But show times are subject to change.

Can you camp at Live at Chepstow 2023?





Like Glastonbury, concert-goers will be able to camp at Chepstow Racecourse over the weekend for the event.

All camping is only available to pre-book, no camping will be available on the day of the event.

Camping spots are still available (at the time of publication) to book through the Ticketmaster website.

What does the camping experience include?

If you book a camping spot for Live at Chepstow 2023 you will get:

Access to the private campsite

24h reception and security

Proper toilets & warm showers

Pamper tent with blow dryers, straighteners, and mirror

Phone charging

Camping options available to buy

When it comes to camping, you can pick from one of the following options:

Bring Your Own Tent

2 Person Pre Pitch Tent

2 Person Pre Pitch Bell Tent

4 Person Pre Pitch Bell Tent Find

Camping options are available for the Live at Chepstow 2023 event. (Image: Canva)

Each tent option will vary in price with prices starting at £50.

Motorhomes are permitted on site; this will require a ‘bring your own’ ticket.

Motorhomes must be self-contained.

Caravans will not, however, be permitted on site.

Camping Times

Campers can arrive and check in from 2pm on the day of the event.

Just like most hotels, you must check out by 10am the following day.

Live at Chepstow bag policy and prohibited items

According to the Chepstow Racing and Events website "bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted".

All bags are subject to a search.

Prohibited items

Items banned from being brought into the event are:

Alcohol

Animals except registered assistance dogs

Luggage

Computers, Laptops, Ipads and Tablets

Large bags over A4

Pro video and still cameras

Cans

Drugs

Helmers

Food & Drink except 500ml sealed water bottles

Lasers

Glass Bottles

Aerosols of any kind

Flags

Knives, Syringes and Scalpels

Selfie Sticks

Umbrellas

Flares and Pyrotechnics

Signs

Explosives, Signalling devices, smoking devices and flares

Medicines without prescription or Doctors note

Powerbanks

Backpacks

Toxic Substances

Road closures for Live at Chepstow this weekend

There will be no road closures in place for the Live at Chepstow event this weekend (June 30 - July 2).

However, Traffic Wales still urged motorists to plan ahead with large crowds expected to cause extended travel times between 4pm and 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In a post on Twitter, Traffic Wales South said: Allow additional travelling time, plan ahead, if you're drinking make sure you've for a way to get home safely."

🎶Chepstow Racecourse live music event 🎶



📅30/06 - 02/07



⌚️16:00 - 23:00



•Allow for additional traveling time

•Plan ahead

•If you're drinking make sure you've got a way to get home safe 🍻@chepstow_Racing@visit_monmouth pic.twitter.com/eYiXoEKN1v — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 26, 2023

The Chepstow Racing and Events website also recommended people avoid travelling to Friday's event between 4pm and 6pm due to the "high level of traffic at this time".

The car parks at the event will be open earlier and welfare facilities will be available.

Event car parking at Chepstow Racecourse

Car parking facilities are available for the event at Chepstow Racecourse.

However, tickets will need to be purchased prior to the event to secure your car parking spot.

Tickets for parking at Live at Chepstow 2023 can be purchased from the Ticketmaster website.

There are two car parking options:

General Admission Car Park - £22

VIP Car Park (closer to the event area) - £27.50

Car Parks at the Racecourse will open at 12pm.

At the end of the concert event organisers said they expect the car parks to be very busy and it could take up to two hours to depart the site.

They advised concert-goers to take their time when leaving the arena and be prepared to wait to exit the car parks.

Public transport to and from Live at Chepstow 2023

Train services

Transport for Wales (TfW) operates in and out of the Chepstow Train Station which is just 1.4 miles from the Racecourse where the event is taking place.

For more information on train times and services visit the TfW website.

TfW has urged commuters travelling on Monday, July 3 to be aware of strike action being taken by other train operating companies.

ASLEF members at 16 train operating companies (TOCs) - including Avanti, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, who all run services in/out of Wales - will not be working any overtime from Monday, July 3 to Saturday, July 8.

TfW is not involved in industrial action and all its services will be running.

However, TfW said: "Some of our services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators."

Plan ahead – use the TfW app!



Before travelling, be sure to check for the latest updates to ensure a stress-free journey with the quickest route.

The free app is available on the app store and Google Play store: https://t.co/abbQpUvZl0 pic.twitter.com/GF7wrGYawL — Trafnidiaeth Cymru / Transport for Wales (@transport_wales) June 28, 2023

Bus services

There is a shuttle bus which will run from Newport Newport Train Station (NP20 4AX) to Chepstow Racecourse.

Tickets - on sale for £7.50 - must be purchased prior to the event for this service through the Ticketmaster website.

The service will operate on Friday and Sunday with the first shuttle bus at 2pm.

Buses will run from 2pm until 8pm, with one every 20 minutes.

Service will resume at 10.30pm following the concert with the last bus at 12.30am.

Park and Ride options available for Live at Chepstow

According to event organisers this is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to get to the event.

Park and Ride offers great flexibility and the quickest route directly to the event.

There are two park-and-ride options available (Bristol and Chepstow) for the George Ezra show only.

Park and Ride Chepstow

David Broome Event Centre, Mount Ballan Manor, Portskewett, Chepstow NP26 5XP

Price: £15 per car

The car park will be open from midday with shuttles running every 20 minutes between 2pm and 8pm, then again from 10.30pm until 12.30am.

Park and Ride Bristol

University of West England, Frenchay Campus, North Entrance, Coldharbour Ln, Bristol BS16 1QY

Price: £15 per car

The car park will be open from midday with shuttles running every 20 minutes between 2pm and 8pm, then again from 10.30pm until 12.30am.

Each car park has security and car park management. They are well-lit, and all have toilet facilities.

Journey time is between 15-30 minutes depending on the chosen car park.

Car parking tickets can not be bought on the day of the show they must be pre-booked as there is limited parking available.

Once again, these tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster website.

Weather in Chepstow this weekend

Live at Chepstow is an outdoor event and so is open to weather conditions.

Wondering what the weather has in store for the week ahead?

Here’s Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/RaWjTi3zc1 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 26, 2023

According to the BBC Weather forecast for Chepstow it is supposed to be 19C with light rain and a moderate breeze on Friday, June 30 for the Lionel Richie concert.

Temperatures are set to remain around 18C during the concert with some drizzle expected at around 9pm.

As for the George Ezra Concert on Sunday, July 2, the predicted forecast is 20C with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze.

Temperatures look set to vary from around 19C to 16C during the time of the concert but will remain clear with no rain predicted.