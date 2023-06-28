With a reported turnover of £1.62 million, Ship Cars Ltd is operated solely by its founders, Llanhilleth-based Alec and Nicola Laycy.

Now, the couple plans to embark on semi-retirement and has put the business up for sale.

Mr and Mrs Laycy have appointed Blacks Business Brokers to find a new owner for Ship Cars, with a guide price of £499,995.

The business - which currently operates from the couple’s home - ships vehicles such as cars, vans, motorbikes, trucks, caravans, motorhomes and trailers worldwide.

The firm provides services both for businesses and private individuals, and organises transportation of vehicles worldwide to and from the ports of Bristol, Liverpool, London, Sheerness, Tilbury, Southampton, Teesport, Immingham and Felixstowe.

According to Blacks Business Brokers, Ship Cars offers both roll-on/roll-off and container services and will continue to operate as normal until a new owner is in place.

In its most recent financial year Ship Cars reported a turnover of £1.62 million, and a gross profit of more than £330,000.

Vehicles in transit arranged by Ship Cars Ltd. (Image: via Alpha PR)

Megan Sutherst, deal executive at Blacks Business Brokers, said: "Ship Cars is an established, profitable business with strong relationships in place both with suppliers and repeat customers.

"Because it is currently operated from home it is fully relocatable and would suit either an existing shipping business looking to expand or somebody with experience in the sector who wants to take their first steps into business ownership.

"Although our clients have built a significant business over a relatively short period, there is still plenty of growth on the table.

"In particular, a new owner could market the business more proactively to private individuals, including via social media, and, at the other end of the spectrum, also focus on making deeper inroads into the lucrative corporate market."

All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 370 0000, quoting reference 7878.