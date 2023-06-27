Ms Bulley went missing during a dog walk after dropping her children off to school on January 27 and her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19.

Her phone was found on a bench near the River Wyre and was still connected to a Teams call.

At the inquest, evidence including Nicola Bulley’s final text message that she sent was revealed, according to the Mirror.

Nicola Bulley's final text messages to friend read at inquest

The final text message Nicola Bulley received and replied to before she went missing death was to her friend Lucy.

The text messages between the two friends were about a playdate they were organising for their children.

Nicola Bulley had sent a text to Lucy the night before she went missing with her friend only seeing the message on Friday morning, the court heard, reports the Mirror.

Lucy’s reply was sent at 8.13am and she told the court: “I said my daughter would love to come and play."

At 8.59am, Lucy received a reply from Nicola who confirmed a time and added a smiley face emoji to the message.

The two friends had also organised to meet up the following day.

Lucy said: “We were going to be meeting up, a group of mums, on the Saturday night for a few drinks.”

Nicola Bulley’s sister also spoke at the inquest and explained that Ms Bulley was planning a spa day shortly before her death.

Louise Cunningham cried at the inquest as she said: “I literally confirmed it was booked but she didn’t pick up the message.”