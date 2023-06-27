Ansell has told the court the reason why he thinks Nicola Bulley’s phone would have been left on the bench near the River Wyre.

The mother of two went missing on January 27 during a dog walk with her dog Willow and her phone was found on a bench near the River Wyre.

Her phone was still connected to a Teams call when it was found on the bench.

The inquest began at the County Hall, Preston, before Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire on Monday, June 26 and is expected to last two days.

Paul Ansell told the inquest that he believes she went to put a harness on her dog Willow before she went missing.

Paul Ansell said: “She was still listening to that meeting, so I think she must have maybe put the phone on the bench and gone to put the harness back on Willow.”

On the day, he sent her a text message saying: “Have you got lost?”

During his evidence at the inquest, he broke down in tears and had to leave the room.

Paul Ansell had said: “She was an incredible mum.”

He said in his witness statement: “Nikki was a quiet person who enjoyed the simple side of life.

“She was a very private person and kept herself to herself.”

He then started crying and was taken away.

Nicola Bulley went missing after dropping daughters off at school

On the morning she went missing (January 27), Nicola Bulley had dropped her two daughters off at school and then went on a dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

The 45-year-old had left her phone on a bench and her dog Willow was also found nearby.

Nicola Bulley's phone was found on a bench and was connected to a Teams call (Image: Family Handout/PA Picture Desk)

The inquest revealed Nicola Bulley’s cause of death to be drowning

On the first day of the inquest, the cause of Nicola Bulley’s death was revealed as drowning with the coroner revealing she was alive when she entered the water.

Home Office pathologist Alison Armour, who carried out the post-mortem examination has said that the evidence of water in her lungs and stomach led her to conclude the cause of death was drowning.

The Pathologist has also explained that there was no other “third party” involved in her death.

Nicola Bulley's lungs were both enlarged and there was no injury to her neck or any fractures to the remainder of her body.

The senior coroner for Lancashire, Dr James Adeley, also asked Dr Alison Armour: “At the time of her death she had no alcohol in her bloodstream?”

Dr Armour replied: “That’s my opinion.”

The inquest also heard the final text messages both sent from and received by Nicola Bulley before her disappearance, according to the Mirror.

Before she went missing, Nicola Bulley had been texting her friend to organise a playdate for their children.

The final text message Nicola Bulley received and replied to before she went missing death was to her friend Lucy.

The text messages between the two friends were about a playdate they were organising for their children.

Nicola Bulley had been making plans with a friend before she went missing (Image: Family Handout/PA Picture Desk)

Nicola Bulley had sent a text to Lucy the night before she went missing with her friend only seeing the message on Friday morning, the court heard, reports the Mirror.

Lucy’s reply was sent at 8.13am and she told the court: “I said my daughter would love to come and play."

At 8.59am, Lucy received a reply from Nicola who confirmed a time and added a smiley face emoji to the message.

The two friends had also organised to meet up the following day.

Lucy said: “We were going to be meeting up, a group of mums, on the Saturday night for a few drinks.”

Nicola Bulley’s sister also spoke at the inquest and explained that Ms Bulley was planning a spa day shortly before her death.

Louise Cunningham cried at the inquest as she said: “I literally confirmed it was booked but she didn’t pick up the message.”

Nicola Bulley’s family believe her death was accidental

Nicola Bulley’s family believe her death was accidental, their lawyer told the inquest.

Sophie Cartwright KC said: “What happened on the river bank shortly after 9.18am was a tragic accident.”

Ms Cartwright added: “There has been much rumour and suspicion and speculation around Nikki’s death but the family are very clearly of the view and submit to you that that rumour and speculation is allayed completely when looking at all the evidence.”

She added the family believe “Nikki’s death would have occurred very shortly after she entered the water”.