Vets have advised against feeding your dog rawhide bones, a common treat, as they can cause internal blockages and damage to their mouths.

Rawhide is processed using chemicals and is then washed with water and bleach before being flavoured once it has dried.

The bones can splinter inside the mouth or stomach of your pet and cause issues, with large chunks often having to be removed via surgery if swallowed.

Puppies and aggressive chewers are particularly at risk when left alone with rawhide bones (Image: Getty/ThePalmer)

The River Road Veterinary Clinic said: “They [rawhide] are often swallowed and they absorb water and swell within the stomach, growing in size and rendering them unable to pass through the intestines.

"Foreign body surgery to remove the large chunk of rawhide is then the only way to solve the problem."

Concerns around bacterial contamination, including Salmonella, have also been raised.

Dr Michelle Burch from the pet blog Safehounds.com said: "Not all rawhides are made or produced equally, with some having bacterial contamination.

"The most common bacteria seen on rawhides are Campylobacter and Salmonella."

While puppies and aggressive chewers are particularly at risk when left alone with rawhide bones.

Dr. Burch added: "While many owners give rawhides to their pets to help with dental health, they may be causing more harm than benefit.

"If the rawhide is too hard, your dog’s teeth can get fractured while chewing."