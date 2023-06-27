As the Argus reported previously, the owners of a home in Risca spoke of their outrage after a spate of fires at their property.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 3.30am on June 10 to tackle the most recent blaze, which the owners believe started in a garden hedge and then spread to their shed, destroying items that had been inside.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the force was also aware of the incident and was making enquiries to find who was responsible.

"We received a report of a criminal damage at around 8.15am on Saturday, June 10 after trees and a shed at an address in Ty Sign, Risca were reportedly set alight in the early hours of the morning," the police spokesperson said.

The aftermath of a fire at a property in Risca. (Image: UGC)

"Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage between 2.30am and 4am, is asked to contact us.

"You can call 101 or direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300189893 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."