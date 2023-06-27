A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences at an address in Caerphilly yesterday evening.
Gwent Police attended an address at Tyn y Waun Road in Machen after reports of suspicious activity on June 26th, the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit also attended as a precaution.
A 23-year-old man was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, officers are searching for the property with the support of specialist units.
The suspect was later released on conditional bail.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “A 23-year-old man from Machen was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act on suspicion of firearms offences and he was later released on conditional bail.
“Officers are searching for a property in Machen with the support of specialist units, including the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) who attended as a precaution.”
Residents in the area may see ongoing police activity as part of the investigation.
