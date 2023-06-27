This figure is set to rise to £1.2 million after money from various council budgets and reserves are moved around.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate and Performance scrutiny committee on Wednesday, July 5, councillors will find out how the council’s budget for 2022/2023 finished in favourable position in such a financially difficult year.

The budget position improved significantly from what the council was predicting back at the end of quarter three in December – at that point it was forecast that the council would end up £1.57 million over its £169.19 million budget.

Resources chief officer Rhian Hayden said: “The overall provisional outturn across all portfolios as of March 31, is a favourable variance of £180,000.

“Throughout the year, the forecast has indicated that a net draw from specific

reserves to individual portfolios would be required.

“At the year end this is currently assessed to be £1.04million

Due to this “better than anticipated outturn position” Ms Hayden says that the council’s general reserve will go up by £1.2 million.

The report explains that the improvement to the budget is due to income and grant funding that came into the council which “displaced” money already in the budget.

Money for this financial year has also been received and Ms Hayden says that it’s “necessary” to set up or increase specific reserves to cater for this funding.

This includes education and leisure grants worth £796,000 and £379,000 from the homes for Ukraine scheme.

But there have been some departments and parts of the council that have struggled financially.

Children’s social services did end up £1.122 million in deficit which is due to increasing costs for children’s care home placements, payments to foster carers and legal fees.

The report states that while the number of children in care placements has stayed at 12, the length of time in placements has increased.

The rising costs of fuel last year saw a £612,000 hole created in school transport budget as the council had to provide a 20 per cent increase in funding to cover the extra cost.

This overspend is being offset by other underspends in the education sector.

Waste services also posted a £566,000 deficit.

The report said: “This is mainly due to an increase in agency costs due to an increased number of staff required to collect the recycling after the increase in participation during the lockdown period continuing.

“It is also due to an overspend on the treatment costs for disposal of residual waste where the new contract price has increased by £8 per tonne.”

The report will also be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet in July.