The now closed Grade II-listed Three Horseshoes, close to Monmouth's unique medieval Monnow Bridge, is just down the road from globally famous Rockfield Studios.

The property, at 21 Drybridge Street, which called last orders some time ago, could now be set for a new life after being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Charted with a guide price of £186,500-plus, the former pub sold after 11 bids from three bidders for £205,000.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This wonderful old pub is cram packed full of character and history.

"The Three Horseshoes isn't far from world famous Rockfield Studios where Queen's Freddie Mercury recorded parts of Bohemian Rhapsody and Oasis recorded their huge album What's the Story? Morning Glory in 1995.

"It's well known locally, and there are many who remember the times personally, that band members such as the Gallagher brothers made good use of the abundant refreshment facilities offered by pubs in the town when they were at Rockfield, laying down tracks for their LPs.

"The Three Horseshoes fronts onto Drybridge Street, which is just over the river from Monmouth town. It's close to a bijou holiday caravan park and is within easy access of the A40 arterial road from Wales to England. It is set in a quarter of an acre of land with parking and extensive gardens and river frontage.

"The property has planning consent comprising of an A1 commercial unit to the ground floor with four, self-contained apartments to the first floor."

The building currently has planning permission for the ground floor to be converted into a hair and beauty salon and for the first floor to be extended and converted into four flats.

Planning permission is also in place for an extension to the ground floor to create a double garage and more parking spaces.