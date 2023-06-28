Parking problems, flood risk and noise were among a raft of reasons why Newport City Council rejected a bid to convert the upper floors of the Ship and Pilot pub, in Pill.

The applicants had wanted to carry out an attic conversion, changes to the roof, and a two-storey rear extension as part of the HMO plans for the pub, at the corner of Church Street and St Michael Street.

The work would have meant two bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a toilet, a kitchen and a joint living room and dining area would all be built in the attic.

A HMO (house in multiple occupation) is a home lived in by two or more unrelated households who share facilities such as a kitchen or a bathroom. They are commonly occupied by students and single young professionals.

In this case, council documents show the HMO above the pub, if it had been approved, would possibly have accommodated students.

But the plans were rejected for no less than nine planning reasons, after the application drew much criticism.

One neighbour said parking in St Michael Street was "near impossible" and feared extra parking pressures linked to the HMO could "make the lives of people - myself included - an absolute nightmare".

Another local, described as being disabled and in their 80s, said parking in the area was "very hard".

"I live right by the Ship and Pilot - I have it every day," they added in their description of parking pressures.

A third objector said there were "a number of retired people in this street who will struggle to park close to their home if this proposed planning application is passed", while a fourth also mentioned public services, claiming there was "an overload of rubbish as it is".

Pill ward councillor Debbie Jenkins raised concerns about "existing parking issues" and "anti-social behaviour in the area", as well as "extra rubbish in a fly-tipping hotspot".

She told planners local residents were "feeling very vulnerable".

Fellow councillor Saeed Adan also lodged an objection to the HMO plans "on behalf of Pillgwenlly residents".

A member of Gwent Police, meanwhile, said councillors had to "ensure" a HMO would "not impact the community further".

Council planners decided the application was "incomplete in many ways and fails to demonstrate that the proposal would preserve highway safety, the amenity of future and neighbouring occupiers, and public protection".

They also said the HMO plan amounted to an "over-development of the site which exacerbates the potential impacts arising from the concerns discussed above".