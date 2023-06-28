The Red Kite which closed on June 5 to under a makeover reopened on Monday June 19 following an £130k investment.

Situated in Trecenydd the pubs new look includes new wallpaper, lighting, new seating, and colour palettes.

Inside the newly refurbished pub (Image: Marston's)

Prior to the pub reopening Mark Jones general manager of the Red Kite said: “We are so excited to open the doors of the Red Kite and to show our loyal locals the result of our refresh. We have invested £130k into breathing new life into the venue can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

Founder of Aber Valley Food Bank and local Syd Boulton were chosen as the pub’s community heroes to pour the first pints in celebration.

Syd Boulton behind the bar pouring the first pint (Image: Marston's)

The family-friendly pub has a covered outdoor area allowing guests to drink and dine alfresco.

Set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, the new look is perfect for casual lunches to special celebrations.

Staff outside the Red Kite (Image: Marston's)

The pub has also welcomed some new additions to the menu including loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives.

The Red Kite also serves a traditional roast every Sunday with all the trimmings.

Outside the Red Kite (Image: Marston's)

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

Fellow Marstons Pub The Otter in Newbridge reopened in May after a refurbishment.