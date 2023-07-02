And casting has now been announced for the new musical adaptation of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, which will be bringing Pooh, Piglet and pots of honey to the theatre.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size lovingly-built puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations.

A firm family favourite for nearly 100 years, Winnie the Pooh is reimagined in this musical, which brings the adventures of Pooh and friends to life.

Revisit your childhood with a story stuffed not only with fluff, but charm, warmth and wonder.

Benjamin Durham will be playing the title role of Winnie the Pooh.

His previous theatre credits include Young Frankenstein (English Theatre, Frankfurt).

The much-loved characters of Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo will be brought to life by an ensemble of performers, including Laura Bacon (Britain’s Got Talent, Star Wars, Spitting Image), Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Alex Cardall (Evita, The Osmonds: A New Musical), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lottie Grogan (Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical, The Lips for Puppets with Guys) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q UK Tour, Jack and the Beanstalk).

Pooh meets his best friend Christopher Robin every day for honey after breakfast. But then one day, Christopher isn’t there and Pooh has to fend for himself and find some honey. Along the way, he encounters the likes of Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Tigger too.

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. AA Milne’s beloved characters will all arrive on stage in a beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation.

Accompanying the modern narrative is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring some of the Grammy award-winning songs written by the Sherman Brothers for the original animated features, including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, plus AA Milne’s The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho in a new arrangement.

The show is suitable for everyone aged two and up.

Tickets are on sale at Wales Millennium Centre now at www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/winnie-the-pooh