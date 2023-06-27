The 75ml tube of Colgate Max White Ultra whitening paste was for sale in Tesco in Sheldon, Birmingham, for £10.

The same store had a one litre bottle of Filippo Berio olive oil on sale for £10.40p.

Supermarket bosses today faced a grilling from MPs over why profits have been growing, amid soaring food costs.

Food inflation was down to 14.6 per cent last month - from 15.4 per cent recorded by the British Retail Consortium in April.

But fresh food prices have soared.

Toothpaste being sold at £10 a tube (Image: SWNS)

Toothpaste being sold at £10 a tube

Responding to the cost of the oil and toothpaste, one shopper said: "What has it come to when you take £20 into a supermarket, buy a tube of toothpaste and some oil, and come away with no change?"

Shocked shoppers took to social media to share their frustration with the high price of the toothpaste.

One user said: "I thought this was fake but it's actually £10 on the Tesco website too - where is the riot?'

Filippo Berio olive oil on sale for £10.40p (Image: SWNS)

Filippo Berio olive oil on sale for £10.40p

Another said: "For £10 this better whiten everyone's teeth on my street."

A 100ml tube of Colgate Triple Action is 98p at Tesco and a 75ml tube of Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste is £5.