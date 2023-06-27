The animal was discovered at about 11am on Sunday morning, June 25, with an arrow in its chest, on the mountain road between Markham and Tredegar

It is believed the sheep was shot between the evening of Saturday 25 - Sunday 26 June.

The sheep is recovering from its injuries after having the arrow removed.

Gwent Police are now appealing for information.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting 2300213183, or you can DM us on Facebook or Twitter.”