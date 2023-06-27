The Food Awards Wales hosted by Creative Oceanic – not to be confused with the more established Wales Food and Drink Awards – have revealed the winners for 2023.

People are encouraged to nominate their favourite businesses for the various categories, with entries shortlisted and put to a public vote. The winners were announced at a ceremony in Mercure Cardiff Hotel last night.

Here are all the Gwent businesses which came out on top...

Little Steak Hut (Newport):

Little Steak Hut, on Seven Stiles Avenue in Newport, is no stranger to awards – and this ceremony was no exception.

The street food van - which specialises in protein-packed options - won 'best street food' for the second consecutive year triumphing over the other nine businesses shortlisted for this category.

Mark Fredrickson launched the business along with his late wife Vicki - who used to attend the award ceremony with him - and dedicated his recent win to her memory.

While accepting the award at the ceremony last night, he said:

"My wife is no longer with us... I'm so proud to dedicate this to her."

Las Iguanas (Newport):

Las Iguanas, based in Usk Plaza at Newport's Friars Walk, won ‘best Mexican establishment’ at the Food Awards Wales 2023.

The chain restaurant has outlets throughout the UK with the Latin American flavours (and cocktails) evidently proving popular with the people of Newport.

Las Iguanas is among the top 10 of more than 200 restaurants in Newport listed on TripAdvisor. Las Iquanas Newport also has a 3.9 rating on Facebook (at the time of this articles publication) based on more than 1,680 reviews.

Basil & Rusty’s Ice Cream Parlour (Machen):

For those with sweet tooth, Basil & Rusty’s Ice Cream Parlour based at Gelli Wastad Farm in Machen, can deliver the goods.

The award-winning family business scooped (pun intended) ‘dessert outlet of the year’ at the Food Awards Wales 2023.

And for some this will come as no surprise - their ice cream has been crowned champions at the National Ice Cream Competition for several years, suggesting it has the best ice cream in the UK.

Read what one of our reporters thought of their frozen goods here.

The Cookes Bake (Cwmbran):

The Cookes Bakes in Cwmbran has won 'retail bakery of the year' at the Food Award Wales 2023.

The independent family-run bakery offers an abundance of bread, sourdough, sweet treats, and more, offering deliveries and collections.

The couple who run the bakery shared their win on Facebook, pointing out that they were "so excited to be nominated... among such amazing bakeries" (and to have a night away from kids and work).

They've thanked everyone who votes for them adding "ou won't believe what it means to us... this makes it worth it!"

You can read their full post here.

Sugarloaf Catering (Blaenavon):

Sugarloaf Catering is a family-run company, led by owner and chef Mark Coulton, which specialises in weddings and events.

It had a humble beginning as a home based catering company but has grown to include a dedicated team who cater for functions with hundreds of gusests.

Sugarloaf Catering has won 'best caterer of the year' at the Food Award Wales 2023.

"We couldn't have done it without you and all of your amazing support," states the businesses Facebook page.