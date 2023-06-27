Live

M48 Severn Bridge closed as police called to incident

Emergency
Traffic
Bristol
Chepstow
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Due to a police incident the M48 Severn Bridge is currently closed westbound between J1 Aust to J2 Chepstow.
  • All lanes are currently stopped.
  • Those travelling are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos