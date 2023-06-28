Tom Moreton’s football club Croesyceiliog AFC encouraged his friends and teammates to meet at the club on Monday night to ‘chat and come together’ to remember the talented young player.

In a touching tribute flowers, blue heart shaped balloons, footballs and his number 19 football shirt have been placed on the edge of the pitch with three silver balloons spelling out ‘Tom.’

Over 100 tributes have been laid (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

Scott Packer, chairman of the football club, described Tom as a “lovely kid who worked hard” and always “made sure the younger players were all ok.”

The 19-year-old from Cwmbran was tragically found dead in the River Usk after having last been seen at 2am on Sunday in Newport City Centre.

Mr Packer said: “He would have been out future captain, his leadership skills for such a young age was outstanding.

“He always made sure the younger players were all ok and even the older players called him captain.

Tom had the leadership qualities to become captain of the football club (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

“He was such a lovely kid who enjoyed himself but was such a hard worker and loved his cars.

“He would go to work before football, come to training and then go back to work to finish a job.”

The team has come together to remember Tom (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

Tom joined the club when he was just 15 years old and despite being injured last season Mr Packer said the 19 year old would have made the first team this year.

A true versatile player Tom’s main position was defence but could also play right back.

The club once again came together last night to remember the much-loved football player.

Tom Moreton (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Packer said: “It hits home when its one of your own, we are all going to really miss his presence.

“The turnout to pay tribute to Tom has been massive, our club is like a family, and we are all look after each other.

“The club has told the players to contact us if they need someone to talk too so everyone has someone to turn too.”

Tom was the club's number 19 (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

Croesyceiliog AFC who train every Tuesday and Thursday have cancelled training this week in honour of Tom.

On Monday, Gwent Police said Mr Moreton's next of kin had been informed, and his death was not being treated as suspicious.