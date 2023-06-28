Over 100 floral tributes have been laid to a teenage football player who was found dead in Newport.
Tom Moreton’s football club Croesyceiliog AFC encouraged his friends and teammates to meet at the club on Monday night to ‘chat and come together’ to remember the talented young player.
In a touching tribute flowers, blue heart shaped balloons, footballs and his number 19 football shirt have been placed on the edge of the pitch with three silver balloons spelling out ‘Tom.’
Scott Packer, chairman of the football club, described Tom as a “lovely kid who worked hard” and always “made sure the younger players were all ok.”
The 19-year-old from Cwmbran was tragically found dead in the River Usk after having last been seen at 2am on Sunday in Newport City Centre.
Mr Packer said: “He would have been out future captain, his leadership skills for such a young age was outstanding.
“He always made sure the younger players were all ok and even the older players called him captain.
“He was such a lovely kid who enjoyed himself but was such a hard worker and loved his cars.
“He would go to work before football, come to training and then go back to work to finish a job.”
Tom joined the club when he was just 15 years old and despite being injured last season Mr Packer said the 19 year old would have made the first team this year.
A true versatile player Tom’s main position was defence but could also play right back.
The club once again came together last night to remember the much-loved football player.
Mr Packer said: “It hits home when its one of your own, we are all going to really miss his presence.
“The turnout to pay tribute to Tom has been massive, our club is like a family, and we are all look after each other.
“The club has told the players to contact us if they need someone to talk too so everyone has someone to turn too.”
Croesyceiliog AFC who train every Tuesday and Thursday have cancelled training this week in honour of Tom.
On Monday, Gwent Police said Mr Moreton's next of kin had been informed, and his death was not being treated as suspicious.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here