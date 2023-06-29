Students on their way to schools across South Wales this morning will have an extra spring in their step and an extra reason to be proud of their school.

St Martins School in Caerphilly enjoyed an exceptional evening at the glittering ceremony last night at Chepstow Racecourse, as Emma Watt scooped up the Above and Beyond Award, whilst Mrs B Griffiths took home Secondary School Teacher of the Year Award.

South Wales Schools and Education Awards in association with New Directions (Image: Newsquest)

Others honoured included St Albans RC High School, Pontypool, which took the mantle of Secondary School of the Year, Blackwood’s Libanus Primary School won Primary of the School.

Ysgol Bryn Derw had three finalists at the awards, and students of the Newport school can proudly say that they really do have the best headteacher, as Richard Drew was named Headteacher of the Year.

Deputy Headteacher of Ysgol Bryn Derw Laura Foley said: “As a school we are thrilled and so proud to have three nominees in this year’s awards. Our staff are really committed to our pupils and their families and so it is wonderful that they have been acknowledged.

"The nominees go above and beyond in their roles to ensure our learners receive the best possible provision and pupil experience. As the school continues to grow, publicity for our outstanding staff may help us to attract strong candidates to work with our growing pupil numbers. We are a very, special school who provide education for the most complex and vulnerable learners in Newport.”

Other personal achievements included Christine Jenkins from Coleg Gwent winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, whilst Kirsty Silcox from Ysgol Bro Sannan, Caerphilly was recognised as Teaching Assistant of the Year.

The full list of winners are:

Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by National Grid

Emma Watt, Safeguarding Lead, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Emma Watt, Safeguarding Lead (Image: St Martins School)

Primary School of the Year Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales

Libanus Primary School, Blackwood;

Libanus Primary School (Image: Libanus Primary School)

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by ACT

St Alban's RC High School, Pontypool;

St Alban's RC High School (Image: St Alban's RC High School)

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Christine Jenkins, Coleg Gwent, Gwent;

Christine Jenkins (Image: Coleg Gwent)

Head Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Freemasonry of Monmouthshire

Richard Drew, Ysgol Bryn Derw, Newport;

Richard Drew (Image: Ysgol Bryn Derw)

Primary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by New Directions

Mr Merriman - Pentrepoeth Primary School, Newport;

Mr Merriman (Image: Pentrepoeth Primary School)

Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport

Mrs B Griffiths, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Mrs B Griffiths (Image: St Martins School)

Early Year Education Provider of the Year, sponsored by Coleg Gwent

Bellevue Nursery, Cwmbran;

Bellevue Nursery (Image: Bellevue Nursery)

Teaching Assistant of the Year, sponsored by National Grid

Kirsty Silcox - Ysgol Bro Sannan, Caerphilly;

Kirsty Silcox (Image: Ysgol Bro Sannan)

Support Worker of the Year, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council

Carolyn Hickling, Libanus Primary, Blackwood;

Carolyn Hickling (Image: Libanus Primary)

Class of the Year, sponsored by CINTECT

8A - Bedwas High School, Caerphilly;

8A - Bedwas High School (Image: Bedwas High School)

College or University of the Year, sponsored by GPT Environmental Services

University of South Wales;

University of South Wales (Image: University of South Wales)

Private or Independent School of the Year, sponsored by Chepstow Racing and Events

Dan Y Coed School.

South Wales Schools and Education Awards (Image: Newsquest)