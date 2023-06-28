A NEWPORT man has been arrested after he caused criminal damage to a Tesco store and was in possession of an offensive weapon.
The outside of Tesco Express was smashed multiple times with a barrier surrounding the damage.
The damage has since been boarded up.
Gwent Police received a report of criminal damage at Tesco Express in Clytha Park Road, Newport in the early hours of yesterday morning, June 27.
Officers attended and a man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 43-year-old remains in police custody.
Gwent Police are now asking the public to come forward if they have any information.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage at Tesco Express in Clytha Park Road, Newport at around 4.50am on Tuesday 27 June.
“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300212666.”
