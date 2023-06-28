In shocking scenes showing a road rage incident, a man speeds after a Fiat, chasing it along country lanes, ramming it in the back, before finally catching up with it on a residential street.

Police say the incident happened on June 22.

A man chases after Fiat in furious road rage incident

In what's being dubbed 'Fiat and Furious' the Fiat is rammed from behind

In the most shocking scene, the man gets out his car and starts smashing the Fiat’s windows while saying “get out the car”.

With blood strewn across his hand, he gets back in his car and continues to chase the Fiat, while shouting “come on!”

At one moment the car catches up with the Fiat, ramming it in the back before putting down the accelerator and pushing the Fiat along the road with smoke rising from the tyres.

The man smashes up the Fiat's windows

Blood on the hand from the incident

The six-minute video has been circulating online and viewed by almost half a million people.

South Wales Police have now released a statement saying a man from Bettws has been arrested for dangerous driving and criminal damage.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of dangerous driving involving two cars.

“A 20-year-old man from Bettws has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and affray.

“He has been taken to Queens Road police station in Bridgend where he is being questioned.”

Police also say investigations continue to arrest the second motorist.