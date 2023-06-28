Daniel Rowlands, 37, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison.

Rowlands received a 10 year prison sentence for robbery after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in 2015.

Now, police are urgently trying to locate him.

Daniel Rowlands, 37, breached his licence conditions (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Daniel Rowlands, 37, has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in April last year.

“We’re appealing for information to find Daniel Rowlands from Crosskeys.

“Rowlands, 37, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday 2 April 2022 and is now recalled to prison.

“He had received a sentence of 10 years in prison for robbery after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, February 27, 2015.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300166956.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”