A three-way crash on the M4 this morning caused a lane to be closed and emergency services to attend.

The crash caused lane three to be closed at junction 24 towards junction 23A, between Coldra and Magor services.

Gwent Police received a call at 7:40am this morning reporting the crash.

Harm caused was damage only to the vehicles involved, according to the force.

At around 8:05am lane three re-opened however Traffic Wales is warning that residual congestion remains in the area.