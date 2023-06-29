Loungers’ café bar, the group behind the popular Cozy Club chain, have confirmed to the Argus that they are set to open Pontio Lounge in April 2024.

Labelled as ‘unmistakable and unique’ and a ‘real home from home’ Pontio Lounge will be located at 9-11 High Street, Chepstow, the old Herbert Lewis building address.

Loungers Tapas (Image: Loungers)

In 2018 Herbert Lewis department store, on Chepstow’s High Street which was run by the same family for 140 years closed.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Pontio Lounge next year. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Chepstow’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Inside one of the Loungers café bars (Image: Loungers)

Pontio Lounge will be open all day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

The lounge will pay particular attention to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer as well as highchairs and baby-changing facilities.

With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Pontio Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events including business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Selection of brunch dishes (Image: Loungers)

Founded in 2002, the directors of Loungers are targeting 25 site new site openings.

In December Loungers opened Carro Lounge in Cwmbran, the site is retro-inspired, with electric artwork, oversized vintage sofas, painted tables and statement lighting.