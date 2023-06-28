The Office of National Statistics (ONS) data has revealed that, taking regional variations into account, the average cost of a pint in May 2023 is £4.56.

The same drink in May 2022 would have been 47p cheaper, costing £4.09, and 11% annual increase.

It is the second month in a row that annual beer prices have risen by 11%, with ONS data showing a 46p increase from April 2022 to April 2023.

Chairman of The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Nik Antona described the latest statistics as “worrying”.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “It is clear just how much households will struggle to afford a night out at their local pub, social club or taproom.

"With energy bills for businesses spiralling and the cost of goods and employing staff rocketing too, pubs - and the breweries that service them - have no choice but to put prices up to make ends meet, despite doing everything they can to continue to welcome their loyal customers."

The data comes after JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin warned pints in his establishments could hit £8 if current trends continued.

While speaking to Andrew Marr, he was also questioned if the cost of beer in the pub chain would ever reach above £10.

In response, he said "Andrew there are no limits", adding: "There are certainly some pubs that do that, and it’s gone up more than you would imagine.

"Around the country – I go around the country visiting pubs and talking to our pub managers – whereas it’s not a fiver in our pubs, it’s a fiver in a lot of pubs from Penzance to Wick at the moment.

"So yeah, the price has gone up a hell of a lot."