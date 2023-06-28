The bridge was closed westbound between junction one at Aust and junction two for Chepstow at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon, June 27.

All lanes were stopped, and drivers were turned away by the police and diverted to the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Those travelling were advised to avoid the area.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed to the Argus that the closure was due to concern for a person's welfare on the bridge.

The road was closed whilst the emergency services attended and the man has been returned to safety.

The incident was cleared around an hour later and all the lanes were reopened.