Nazrul Amin had resisted arrest and tried to escape after police pulled him over in a black BMW in Newport on April Fools’ Day.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant tried to run away but was tackled to the ground.

“He stopped the officers from putting on handcuffs and so was sprayed with PAVA and arrested.”

Police found cocaine in his car and Amin gave a false name after telling them he was called Muhammad Ali.

He also lied about his address and when officers went there the door was answered by one of his parents who told them he hadn’t lived there for years.

It didn’t take long for them to find out who he really was after he was fingerprinted at Newport Central police station.

Amin had a criminal record and was a disqualified motorist after being banned a few months earlier for drug driving.

A search of his home uncovered two Rolex watches and Armani and TAG Hauer timepieces as well as £15,620 in cash and cannabis worth around £2,5000.

The 32-year-old, of Telford Close, Rogerstone, Newport admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable, resisting a constable, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

The defendant had previous convictions for drugs possession offences.

Ben Waters representing Amin, a father-of-three, said: “There is a different side to him as can be seen from the references.

“He had lived a successful and honourable life.

“The defendant was earning between £45,000 and £50,000 a year – he was doing well and working legitimately.”

But, his barrister told the court, his client’s life “spiralled completely out of control” and he began abusing alcohol, cannabis and cocaine before he started selling drugs.

“The net closed and it closed quickly,” Mr Waters added. “He is a very intelligent man and it’s a great shame he finds himself in this position.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Amin he was a “street dealer”.

He added: “You became disruptive and obstructive towards the police to the point where they had difficulty in dealing with you and in fact you had to be subdued.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and six months and banned from driving for 12 months following his release from prison.

He is also set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.