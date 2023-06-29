Kristian Ofsteng, 18, has artwork displayed at the Riverfront Theatre in an a Coleg Gwent: Art and Design exhibition showcasing students' work across level three and four courses.

The aspiring artist, from Newport, captured the city through the ages, from the Newport Clock, Rae Barton’s fruit and veg shop and Newport Castle to Friars Walk and other historical buildings and is all drawn from pencil.

“I was trying to make a time machine, or the closest I could to it that brings together all the best moments from Newport. I was trying to display in a way that references memories," said Kristian

“The shapes going through the piece represent how memories are held onto by a thread and how they sometimes get tangled up together.”

Kristian Ofsted's piece of art - at the Coleg Gwent: Art & Design students exhibition (Image: Newsquest)

The eye-catching piece shows Newport through the ages. Picture: Newsquest

Mr Ofsteng will go on to study illustration at the University of South Wales in Cardiff and aspires to become a full-time artist.

His piece has already gained interest from Councillors and even The Port in Friars Walk who have approached Kristian to arrange an exhibition of his piece.

The teenager doesn’t plan to stop there, as he plans to re-visit his Newport through the ages piece to create a bigger one along with a similar theme for cities like Cardiff, Swansea and other parts of Wales.

He added: “I am surprised at the positive feedback I have been getting, my tutor approached me and said four people are interested in the piece for themselves. Hearing that as a student not in university is phenomenal.

Kristian with parents Penny Ofsteng (L) and dad Einor Ofsteng (R) at a learners award ceremony (Image: Penny Ofsteng)

“I have overheard families at the first exhibition talking to each other about their memories of Newport and mention how they find the piece eye-catching, it’s amazing.”

His mum Penny told the Argus that it brings back a lot of memories of her taking her other son on the hour to John Frost Square to see the Newport Clock open.

She added: “I used to take my eldest son to John frost square on the hour to see the Newport Clock open, it brings back a lot of memories looking at his piece as you forget what has been in your city.

“He’s worked very hard on it, and I am absolutely thrilled at the feedback he’s been getting.”

The exhibition can be viewed in the basement of Newport's Riverfront Theatre until July 6.