The energy company is launching its PeakSave scheme, which will give customers 50% off their electricity used between 11am and 4pm every Sunday until the end of September.

The scheme was introduced last winter as part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), encouraging customers to use energy when prices were lower rather than at “peak times”.

Demand for electricity is low on Sunday, British Gas say, adding that customers should try and use “as much as they need” at this time.

The scheme was introduced last winter as part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

British Gas will credit your energy account with half of what you spend on your energy during these hours, if you sign up for the scheme.

If you want to join British Gas’ PeakSave scheme you need to register your interest on the British Gas website.

To do so, you will need your full name, email address and a customer reference number.

British Gas say you could save around £30 if you take advantage of the PeakSave scheme for the full 14 weeks, though savings will depend on how much energy you use during these times.

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy said: “We look forward to welcoming even more customers to the PeakSave scheme and helping them make savings on their bills this summer.

“The electricity grid continues to face enormous pressures and we recognise the need to better manage periods of peak demand to ensure a safe, constant and more sustainable supply across the UK.

“Since launching PeakSave last year, we have gained valuable insight on how we can control periods of high demand on the grid, while helping our customers to make significant savings.

“We want to increase the number of customers who have signed up to the scheme so we can understand its true potential and achieve a greener and more controlled grid.”