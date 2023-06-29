More than six million homes will receive the £150 disability cost of living payment, but what should you do if you were expecting the boost, but have yet to receive it?

In order to receive the latest cost of living payment, you must receive one of the following disability benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

#PensionCredit is worth on average £3,500 plus you can get other support including Council Tax housing costs and a free TV licence for over 75s



It’s easy to apply



Find out more https://t.co/wR5SlAMomj pic.twitter.com/n5E8HZXi4f — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) June 16, 2023

All payments will be sent out to homes by July 4 where possible, though a small number of households will receive the payment after the cut off.

This will be the case where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on April 1.

The £150 boost is in addition to the means-tested £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, while there will also be a further £300 cost of living payment for pensioners later this year.

If you have not received your payment yet, you should keep an eye on your bank account, as the £150 will be paid directly to you.

You can spot the payment as it will be accompanied by the code “DWP COL” followed by your National Insurance number.

There is no need to act yet, as payments will continue until July 4.

If you have not received the payment by July 5, then you should contact the DWP.

The Government said: “You will be able to report a missing disability cost of living payment from 5 July, 2023.

"Do not contact us before then as we will not be able to take any action.”