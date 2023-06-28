Elle, who plays Amy Barlow in Coronation Street, has spent 13 years on the show, but has revealed she would “love” to make the move to Emmerdale.

Originally joining Corrie in 2010 at the age of seven, Elle, 20, said she has been a fan of Emmerdale for years and admits being “torn”.

Elle said she would consider taking a role in Emmerdale if the opportunity ever presented itself.

Elle Mulvaney as Amy Barlow in Coronation Street (Image: ITV)

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I love Emmerdale, I really do love Emmerdale but I’m a Corrie gal so I'm torn.

“I mean who knows, if Emmerdale village is ready for Amy B then I'm on my way! I'll be down the Woolpack pulling a pint in no time.

“I don’t know honestly. I love Corrie, Corrie is my home and Leeds is a bit far, isn’t it? Especially being a Manchester girl.”

However, fans of Amy Barlow need not worry, as Elle said she had no plans to leave Coronation Street any time soon.

She added: “Obviously I don’t know what the future holds but I can’t even think of leaving.

“I love it where I work, I love what I get to do, I love the storylines we get given, I love the people I work with.”