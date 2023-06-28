Amanda Challis, 55, was “recruited” by her son Jamie Challis with the aim of throwing tennis balls stuffed with cannabis over the wall of Portland Prison in Dorset.

Jamie Challis, 25, was a prisoner at the jail who was serving a five-year sentence for grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a friend.

Amanda Challis was persuaded to drive from her home in south Wales to the south coast on May 26, 2020 and try and lob contraband over the prison wall.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told Cardiff Crown Court: “She was spotted at around 2pm in a Ford C-Max near the perimeter.

“Officers on patrol noted that at that time the prisoners were in the exercise yards.

“Amanda Challis was acting suspiciously.

“A common means of getting contraband items into the prison and into the yard is to stuff into a tennis ball.”

Jamie Challis

The police were called and when she was stopped nearby officers found tennis balls inside her car packed with cannabis and tobacco.”

The court was told she had a previous conviction for a similar offence committed just a few months before for which she had received a suspended custodial sentence.

A search of Jamie Challis’ cell by prison officers uncovered a mobile phone containing hundreds of messages between mother and son.

Amanda Challis, from Tredegar, formerly of Llanedeyrn, Cardiff and Jamie Challis, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.

David Pinnell, representing her, said: “Her greatest mitigation is her guilty plea.”

Judge Paul Hobson told Jamie Challis: “Your mother, who had been recruited by you to assist in this endeavour, was aiming to get those items into the prison.

“Being able to supply cannabis would have been of financial benefit to you as well as enhancing your status within the culture of the prison.”

Judge Hobson said to his mother: “Your conduct has shown a complete disregard for the law.”

He jailed Amanda Challis for 12 months.

Jamie Challis was locked up for nearly 20 years after he admitted a raft of serious offences that included aggravated burglary with a knife, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply.